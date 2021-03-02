4 Appetizers That Aren’t Overdone at a Party

Whether you are planning a Super Bowl party or one that is more intimate and formal, the appetizers you choose to serve can make all the difference. While there are always certain favorites that everyone wants to see being served at a party, knowing which ones to ultimately choose will make your party one that is talked about for all the right reasons. If you are in the midst of party planning but are still up in the air about appetizers, here are four that are sure to be welcomed by everyone in attendance.

Roasted Shrimp with Homemade Cocktail Sauce

By combining some leaves of Bibb lettuce, roasted to perfection shrimp, and some special homemade cocktail sauce, you’ll have appetizers that everyone will love from the moment they bite into them. By letting guests assemble their own shrimp wraps, your party will get off to a fantastic start.

Bruschetta with Tomato and Basil

If your party is going to be a bit more formal, you may want to try having bruschetta with tomato and basil on your appetizer menu. When guests combine the crunchy texture of bruschetta with some great Italian sweet wines you’ve also got on hand, the result will be ambrosia for everyone’s taste buds.

Spanakopita Chicken Meatballs

For those of you who want to give your appetizers a Greek twist, try some Spanakopita chicken meatballs. Along with the fact that virtually everyone loves a good meatball, you can spice these up a bit by adding some spinach and feta, giving them an authentic Greek taste. When being served, these meatballs are best when they are combined with a Greek yogurt dipping sauce.

Spanish Tortilla

Last but not least, make sure your party has the pizzazz it deserves by starting your guests off with an offering of Spanish tortilla. Requiring only three main ingredients of eggs, potatoes, and onions, these appetizers are the perfect choice if you like appetizers where you can add-in various other ingredients. In most instances, you should consider sliced chorizo or roasted piquillo peppers, both of which will enhance the flavor of the tortillas without making them too hot or spicy.

Since you now know you can’t possibly go wrong with any of these four delectable appetizers, it’s time to start putting your plans into place. Once your guests arrive and find not only Italian sweet wines but also any or all of these appetizers, your party will be off to a great start.