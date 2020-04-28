4 Beautiful Hardscaping Ideas for a Dry Summer

Homeowners often pay great attention to decorating and updating their homes on the inside of the structure. However, over time, the outside of your residence can begin to look dated, with untidy plants and landscaping that doesn’t fit today’s needs. Adding a hardscape feature to your yard can change a property from ordinary to elegant, with more functional elements that help you make the most of your outdoor space.

Driveway Pavers

The installation of driveway pavers is one of the simplest ways to add an updated look to your property. A wide range of colors and patterns are available to match or contrast with your home’s exterior. Pavers are durable and easy to maintain, which makes them a desirable addition to increase your home’s value and desirability in the marketplace.

Retaining Wall and Plantings

Homes that are built on elevations may experience problems with erosion that threatens the stability of the foundation during heavy summer rains and creates an untidy look. Building a retaining wall can resolve this problem easily, adding to the appearance and the value of your home. In addition, the walled area can be planted with a variety of landscaping plants to create a unique look for your property.

Stone Walkways

The outdoor space around most homes generally has a number of frequently used pathways that become hard to maintain over time. The lawn turf may become compressed and bare, or overrun with weeds, giving your property an untidy look. Stone walkways can help to prevent this look of wear-and-tear, keeping front and back yards looking clean and well maintained. You can choose from a wide variety of stones to suit your home design.

Outdoor Fireplace

An outdoor fireplace can be the perfect centerpiece for outdoor entertaining. These units add warmth to cool evenings and provide a cozy, welcoming note to family and social occasions. Designs can be adapted to fit your property’s unique needs. Your outdoor fireplace can be small or large, modern or more traditional. It’s no wonder outdoor fireplaces have become one of the most popular hardscape designs among homeowners across the country.

Adding a hardscape to your front or back yard can make a statement, offering greater functionality and beauty to your property. Hardscapes can be adapted for every need and every residential configuration. Take a look at the many hardscape designs that can provide an updated, elegant look for your residence.