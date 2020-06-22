4 Causes of Curling Shingles and What To Do About It

As a homeowner, one of the most important parts of your home is its roof. This water diversion system is what keeps the interior of your home free from water when mother nature likes to throw you a curveball. If you’ve noticed that your roofing shingles are starting to curl, here are the most likely reasons why and what you should do to fix the problem.

Improper Ventilation

Your roof can trap a lot of moisture. Ventilation helps to allow outside air into your roof to get rid of that excess moisture. When there’s a lack of proper ventilation, the moisturized air will be displaced to the highest parts of your roof. This creates a massive amount of heat on the bottom side of the shingles that can make them fade and curl prematurely. Having the proper amount of ventilation installed for your roof is a necessity to fix this issue.

Your Shingles Were Installed Over The Existing Ones

It’s become a popular practice to have a new layer of shingles installed over the existing worn out ones. This is because it saves homeowners money on not having to rip the old shingles off the roof. However, this type can cause several issues. One of the most common is that the second layer of shingles doesn’t properly adhere to the first layer. This leaves them highly susceptible to curling and actually ripping off the roof in high winds.

Shoddy Installation

If you’re experiencing problems of shingles curling over, it may be due to the fact that they weren’t installed correctly. Each shingle manufacturer has its own strict regulations for how their products are to be installed. When the roofer doesn’t install them correctly, say they don’t utilize the right depth or number of nails per shingle, this can cause the shingles to fail. If you notice curling shingles all over your roof, then it’s best to go back on the roofing contractor who installed them.

It’s Time To Get Your Roof Replaced

You should have a clear idea of when the roof was last installed on your home. If you’ve recently purchased your home, then this information should be available in your seller’s disclosure. Most shingles will last between 20 and 50 years depending on the brand utilized. If you notice widespread curling and the granules completely off of your shingles, then it’s likely time to call in a roof replacement service for all of the shingles on your roof.

Curling shingles are a problem that many homeowners experience from time to time. By identifying the problem that is causing the curling of the shingles, you can successfully remedy it. The above are four of the most common reasons that you’ll likely experience curling shingles with your home.