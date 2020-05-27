4 Events that Signal the Need for a Home Foundation Check

A home’s foundation is critical to its stability. If the foundation becomes damaged or is at risk of failing, your entire house and its safety could be jeopardized. If your property experiences any of the following, or if you notice evidence of these problems, schedule a professional foundation inspection by experts to see if yours needs repair.

Flooding

If you live in a flood plain, your yard and basement may end up underwater when nearby rivers or water sources rise to flood levels. Even if you don’t live near bodies of water than can overflow into nearby homes, repeated heavy rains or significant snow thaw around your foundation can cause problems with the foundation, such as moisture leakage inside, chipping, cracking, or crumbling. Following a flood or other sources of moisture settling around your foundation, have it checked for potentially serious problems.

Mold

While mold is fairly common in areas that can become damp or wet, like basements, untreated mold can grow undeterred and create issues in the foundation. Although most types of mold can be routinely treated by homeowners, failure to do so may lead to a widespread problem around the foundation that should be checked for damage and the need for treatment. Mold is especially common after flooding or long periods of moisture drainage into the basement from outdoors.

Shifting

While you might think of an earthquake as the main cause of a foundation shifting, it is not the only cause. So even if you don’t live in an earthquake zone doesn’t mean your foundation might not buckle. Homes that sit on slopes or hillsides as well as those that have natural inclines leaning toward the home are at risk. These conditions allow gravity pressure from soil and water to push walls inward or cause them to crack over time, and these should be checked. If a problem is detected, contact a foundation repair specialist for advice and treatment if needed.

Foliage

Vines, shrubs, and tree roots might not seem strong enough to interfere with a home’s concrete foundation, but they can. Many types find their way into cracks and holes in the concrete, where they continue to grow and lengthen, eventually putting pressure on the foundation. Depending on the size and force, they may need to be removed, leaving your foundation requiring repair work.

Your home needs a foundation to remain stable and secure. Inspect your foundation each year by walking around the outside of the house and checking the interior foundation as well.