4 Tips For Keeping Your HVAC Running Cold All Summer

During the summer, everyone will be trying to beat the heat. When temperatures start to soar on a hot day, you’ll likely be spending more time indoors. Here’s how to keep your home’s HVAC system running cold.

Be Sure to Change Your HVAC Filter

Unfortunately, many homeowners overlook the importance of changing their HVAC system’s filter. Over time, pollen and dust start to accumulate. A dirty filter will ultimately make it more difficult for your unit to blow out cold air. During the summertime, experts recommend replacing the filter every 30 days. The good news is that HVAC filters are inexpensive.

Aside from enhancing comfort, clean filters also help decrease your HVAC system’s workload. You can look forward to lower energy bills.

Clean the Outdoor Unit

Before a summer heatwave arrives, be sure to have your system cleaned. The condenser unit, which is located outside, is especially prone to becoming dirty. If the condenser is covered with debris, it won’t be able to properly release heat. This means the HVAC system will struggle to keep your home cool.

Cleaning the condenser doesn’t require a lot of work. Simply rinsing it off with low water pressure will help to remove built-up grime. However, be gentle at all times. You could unintentionally damage the condenser’s aluminum fins.

Keep an Eye Out for Refrigerant Leaks

Modern HVAC systems are designed to use refrigerant, which absorbs heat. When refrigerant levels are low, your unit may start to blow out lukewarm air. This problem will make your HVAC system virtually useless during the summer.

Icy buildup on your unit and a hissing noise are two of the biggest signs of a refrigerant leak. While topping off your unit may prove to be a temporary fix, the leak will ultimately need to be properly sealed.

Reduce Indoor Humidity

High humidity levels can make it more difficult to keep your home cool. This is especially true during the dog days of summer. Dialing down the thermostat to a lower temperature will only cause your unit to consume more energy. If your skin tends to have a sticky feel, this is a tell-tale sign of high humidity.

When showering and cooking in the kitchen, always remember to run exhaust fans. This simple step will help remove moisture from the air. You should also consider installing a whole-home dehumidifier.

Don’t allow a hot home to ruin your summer. Simple routine maintenance will go a long way towards keeping your HVAC system running cold. Immediately fixing small problems will also help prevent an unexpected breakdown.