4 Tips For Upgrading Your HVAC System In The Spring

All HVAC systems require regular maintenance to ensure proper performance throughout the year. As summer approaches, it’s important to make the necessary HVAC upgrades during the spring to keep things cool when the hottest days of the year arrive. In the following article, we discuss four important HVAC upgrades to make right now:

Upgrade to an HEPA Filter

All HVAC systems use filters to bring in air from the outside before transforming it into the air that is used to cool or heat your home. The filters in an HVAC system collect particles like mold spores, dust, and hair to keep the air clean and prevent damage to the system. One of the easiest and most effective upgrades to make to your HVAC system is to switch to a HEPA filter. This type of filter improves the quality of air as it captures 99.97% of all airborne particles.

Check Your Ductwork

When upgrading your HVAC system, don’t forget to prioritize the ductwork. The ductwork refers to a system of metal pipes that run throughout the floors, ceilings, and walls of your home. While it’s easy to forget about your ductwork, over time, this complex system can become loose or disconnected, leading to air leaks and similar issues. With an upgrade to your ductwork, you’ll be able to improve air distribution and airflow for your HVAC system.

Repair Your HVAC

Many homeowners may hesitate to repair their HVAC should it stop working properly. While you may think holding off on repairing your system may save you money right now, this type of mentality will only hurt your HVAC system in the long run. It’s a good idea to invest in air conditioning and heating repair sooner than later to make sure your system is performing at its best by the time summer arrives.

Install a Programmable Thermostat

Programmable thermostats are another upgrade to consider to improve the life of your HVAC system. Upgrading to a programmable thermostat gives you the opportunity to access your HVAC system from anywhere in the world. For example, if you’re at work and forgot to turn the AC off, simply use your phone to turn it off. Similarly, you can use this method to schedule when the HVAC system should run, allowing you to program your thermostat using a laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Keep your HVAC system functioning properly with regular upgrades throughout the year. Use this guide to make important upgrades this spring that will benefit your HVAC system all year-long.