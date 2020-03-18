4 Ways to Get Your Roof Ready for Spring

Your roof is a vital structure that protects you and all of your belongings. As such, you need to make sure that it remains well-maintained at all times. Here is a look at a little bit of springtime roof maintenance that is going to improve the efficiency of your home and reduce your risk of serious damage.

Remove Foreign Objects

Removing debris from your roof is one of the most important maintenance tasks that you can carry out. Objects like leaves and twigs might not seem like major problems, but that material will eventually clump up and prevent water from flowing off your roof. Over the course of a few years, that could result in major water damage in your home. That is why you should completely clean your roof at least once every few months.

Check the Insulation

During the hottest months of the year, you could be spending quite a bit of money on keeping your house at a cool and comfortable temperature. Even if you have a high-efficiency HVAC system, that unit is going to waste a lot of power if the insulation in your attic is damaged or matted. Luckily, insulation is extremely durable, and you are probably only going to have problems with it if your roof is leaking or pests have gotten into your attic.

Clean Rain Gutters and Downspouts

After the last major frost of the season, you will need to completely clear out all of the rain gutters and downspouts around your home. Those channels are designed to direct water away from the home, and you could end up with serious mold problems if they aren’t regularly cleaned. You should also double-check the downspouts to ensure that the water isn’t pooling near your home’s foundation.

Replace Damaged Tiles and Shingles

After a few major winter storms, you might notice that some of the tiles or shingles on your roof are damaged. For those replacements, you will probably need to contact a local residential roofing contractor. One of those specialists can make sure that the damage is localized and hasn’t spread to other parts of the roof.

While you might be able to carry out a few of these tasks on your own, major repairs should always be left to professional roofing contractors. Those types of projects can be very dangerous, and a local roofing contractor is going to have the proper equipment and training that is going to keep them safe.