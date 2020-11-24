5 Reasons You Should Upgrade Your Home With A Combi Boiler

Are you thinking about buying a new boiler for your home? Is a combi boiler the right choice? This article gives you five reasons why the answer to this question is “Yes.” Keep reading below to find out what these five reasons are.

Choosing a new boiler for your home is a major decision and a long-term commitment — and a pretty big investment as well. That’s why you definitely want to make sure that you make the right decision when it comes to what type of boiler you install in your home.

Heard about combi boilers but not sure if it’s the right choice for your home? Stick with us to find out why we think it is.

What is a combi boiler?

First, let’s make sure we’re on the same page with what combi boilers are. Just like the name suggests, a combi boiler will provide both heating and hot water for your home. What makes this boiler type different is that it doesn’t require a water storage tank or cylinder to complete its functions.

Since it requires no water tank, combi boilers are perfect for small and medium-size properties. For some homeowners, this type of boiler is an attractive choice because it allows them only to heat water as they need it, which helps them save money on energy bills.

Is a combi boiler the right choice for you?

There are three important questions to ask yourself before choosing a combi boiler for your home to know if you’re making the right choice:

Is your home located in an area with normal or high-water pressure? Do you often use hot water appliances at the same time? Can you place your boiler close to most hot water appliances in your home?

If you’ve answered “Yes” to all these three questions, a combi boiler would do a fantastic job in your home.

Five reasons to upgrade your home with a combi boiler

Now that you know that a combi boiler system is right for your home, let’s see what the five advantages of installing one are. Here’s a quick breakdown of the benefits:

Easier installation

Installing a combi boiler is incredibly simple and straightforward, and the system is even easier to understand and operate. What’s more, the amount of piping needed to install a combi boiler system is also reduced since the system requires no external water tank that you’d have to connect the boiler to. So there’s really just one unit to install, operate, and maintain.

Increased efficiency

As mentioned above, combi boilers allow you only to heat water when you need it. That means that these systems need to work much less compared to other system types that have to keep the water heated in cylinders or external water tanks. Since they do less work, combi boilers also use much less energy, so you’ll also save some bucks on your energy bills.

Hot water arrives faster

Is there anything more annoying than having to wait for your water to heat up to take a shower? This is particularly tiresome when you’re in a rush. If you’ll install a combi boiler system in your home, you’ll never have to wait too long for hot water to arrive because the water doesn’t have to heat up in a storage unit. Combi boiler systems give hot water on demand, so you’ll always be able to take a quick shower when you need it.

No water pressure issues

Water pressure problems can be extremely tedious whether you want to take a bath, a quick shower, or to wash the dishes. Here’s the good news: combi boiler systems take water directly from the main source, which is why it’s less likely to experience water pressure problems.

Extra space in your home

Have a small or medium-size home? A combi boiler will take very little space in your home compared to other boiler types. The combi boiler system doesn’t need a cylinder or a storage tank to work, meaning that it’s more compact than other systems, and you can even store it in a small kitchen or bathroom.