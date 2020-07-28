Allergies Getting Worse? How To Prevent Mold In Your Home

With spring rolling around, most people are suffering from allergies. For a few people, however, allergies can last year-round. If you find yourself sneezing or wheezing constantly while indoors, mold might be the culprit.

There are several reasons that can cause mold build-up in your house. Mold can enter through vents, windows, doorways, and air-conditioned. If mold is outside, it can get into the house through open doors, pets, or even your own shoes. Once inside the home, the spores can wreak havoc on your immune system.

Air Conditioning

One of the main causes of mold inside the house is your air conditioning. If you have a window unit, it should be cleaned regularly. Because the water drips outside in a humid environment, it creates the perfect condition for mold growth. Even worse, once in your air conditioner, the mold will blow into your house causing itchy eyes, sneezing, trouble breathing, and more. You may not even realize that the air conditioner is the culprit until you wake up feeling stuffed up and are unable to breathe.

Bathroom Leaks

Another common cause of mold is leaks in the plumping system. This can happen anywhere in the house, but it’s most common in the bathroom or under the sink in the kitchen. If you find mold there, it’s very important to repair the leak and clean up all mold with a disinfecting spray made specifically for mold.

Since mold can grow anywhere that is wet, bathtubs and toilets are also likely to contain the spores. To prevent this, clean both of them often with a bleach spray. It may also help to clean other areas of the bathroom, such as the sink.

Health Issues Of Mold

Mold can cause serious health effects if left untreated. It can cause users to feel unwell, develop asthma, have upper respiratory problems, and many more. If you suspect that there is mold in your home, it’s best to address it immediately before it gets out of control.

People who already suffer allergies are more likely to be sensitive to mold spores. By controlling humidity levels, repairing leaks, doing regular checkups, and thoroughly cleaning the property, all this can be avoided.

If the mold is not taken care of in a timely manner, it can grow into a much larger threat and may even spread to the carpet or cause holes in the walls and floors. This requires complete removal of the area. This is why it’s best to address the problem as soon as possible.