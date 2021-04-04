How Can You Get the Best Price on Your Townhome?

When you are ready to sell your townhome, you can do several things to get the price you want. You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a great return on your investment. Here are some basic tips to attract buyers and get the best market price for your property.

Deep Clean Your Home

Although you might think your place is clean enough, make it stand out from the market competition by digging into the nooks and crannies. Vacuum the vent covers, find the dust bunnies under the bed, and make the bathtub and sink sparkle. Consider having the carpets cleaned and the windows washed inside and out. Remove unused furniture and get rid of clothes you no longer wear to open up the space in your home.

Freshen It Up

Paint a few walls or a couple of rooms that need it most. Add new weather strips around the windows and doors. Polish the door knocker and paint or wash the mailbox. Clean out the old mulch or weeds and plant seasonal flowers. Have a yard sale to get rid of household clutter and toss out the debris that has been collecting in the garage for years. Sweep the stoop or porch and hang a fresh wreath on the door or a vase full of flowers on the kitchen table.

Spread the Word

To attract buyers who are willing to pay top dollar, notify friends, family members, and coworkers when put your townhouse on the market. Use social media to post photos and verbal descriptions about the best assets of your home. Highlight the key selling points of interest, such as a great school district or a secure neighborhood. Compare your house favorably with others in the area for sale by pointing out things like a built-in bookcase, a working fireplace, or a second half-bath.

Work with a Realtor

A real estate agent can help you feature your home in the market to get buyers’ attention. The agent may suggest staging your house or recommend rearranging some things to make it more generally appealing. Realtors can provide comprehensive property comparisons to advise you on the best asking price for your home. You can get advice about where and how to market your home, and the agent can meet with prospective buyers to help promote the property’s best qualities.

With a little effort, your home can become the next hot property on the housing market. Take a few extra steps to sell your home at the price it deserves.