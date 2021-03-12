How To Maintain Your Car For Better Driving At Night

If you happen to drive quite a bit at night, you know how difficult it can sometimes be to see everything that is in front of and around your vehicle, especially if the weather conditions are less than ideal. Because of this, it is vital you properly maintain your car to make it easier to drive at night. If you are curious as to what needs to be done in this area, here are a few tips that can keep you much safer while driving after dark.

Replace Windshield Wipers

One of the most important components of your car, windshield wipers should always be regularly checked for wear and tear, and be replaced on a regular basis. Otherwise, you may find it next to impossible to see clearly on a dark, rainy night. Easy to replace yourself, they can also be switched out at virtually any auto parts store.

Get a New Windshield

If you drive an older model vehicle, it may be time for a windshield replacement. Over the course of time, windshields on older vehicles can become somewhat foggy due to aging. As a result, cleaning them will not be of much help, and can lead to you having difficulty seeing clearly when driving after dark. If you think this is a problem, visit an auto glass repair specialist to get a replacement.

Check Your Headlights

If there is one thing you don’t want to have happen, it is to get out after dark and realize your car’s headlights aren’t working. To avoid this scenario, check your headlights regularly by turning them on at night while your car is in your driveway or garage. If any lights are burned out, replace them yourself or take your car to a mechanic for headlight replacement.

Adjust Headlight Angles

Along with making sure your headlight bulbs are actually shining before you hit the road at night, it’s also a good idea to check the angles of your headlights and make any adjustments as needed. To begin with, make sure both are actually pointing in the same direction, which is straight ahead at angles that clearly illuminate what is in front of you. Also, make sure they are not aimed too high, for this will blind oncoming drivers. For help with this, visit a qualified mechanic.

By doing each of these important tasks, you can get behind your car’s steering wheel and know you will have a much safer after-dark drive.