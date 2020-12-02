How to Make Your Car Child-Friendly and Safe

Children travel in cars all of the time. However, cars are not typically designed with the unique safety needs of children in mind. This does not mean that it is inherently unsafe for children to ride in an automobile. However, when cars are designed, manufacturers think first about the safety and comfort of adults. It is up to parents to take steps to equip their vehicle to be a safe mode of transportation for children.

There are some simple things that you can do to keep your car safe for your children. Some are pretty obvious, whereas others might be new to you.

Use Child Locks

Kids are curious by nature. On longer car rides, they can become fidgety. It is not unheard of for children to open the back doors of cars while the car is in motion. If children are not properly strapped in, this could lead to a horrible disaster.

This is why child safety locks have been installed in vehicles for decades. When the child safety lock switch is flipped up, children cannot open the rear doors of your car. Before heading down the road, keep these locks engaged to keep your children safe.

Check Tires for Safety

Most parents check the safety equipment in their vehicle, such as seatbelts and car seats. But they don’t check the car’s tires. Surveys have shown that parents are more inclined to check if their child has gone to the restroom before a trip than they are to check the condition of the tires.

This is problematic because your car’s tires are the only thing that comes into contact with the road. If one tire fails, it could be disastrous. Don’t wait until tires reach the point where they need to get replaced by law. Instead, when tires start to wear down, parents should visit tire dealers in their area to keep their car safe.

Avoid Eating in the Car

If you have children, it’s likely that the backseat of your vehicle has been turned into a repository of Cheerios, crackers, and other little snacks. This is understandable because parents and children spend a good portion of their lives driving around in their car, and children will get hungry.

However, giving kids food while driving could be a choking hazard, especially if you are driving on a bumpy road. If the child is in a rear-facing car seat, parents may not notice that their child is choking. Experts recommend using toys for entertainment and providing children snacks before and after a car ride.

Conclusion

Driving an automobile with a child in tow is a part of life that will not change soon. Therefore, it is up to parents to keep their children safe by using child safety locks, keeping their tires in good repair, and avoiding giving their children food while on the road.