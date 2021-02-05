How to Replace The Interior Components Of Your Car

Whether your daily driver is in need of some repairs or you’ve decided to do a renovation project, replacing the interior components of your car may be on the list of things to do. These can range from things like stereo systems and rearview mirrors to entire seats and carpeting. Understanding the best strategy to approach this type of replacement can ensure that each interior item gets replaced without a hitch.

Identify the Extent of the Component

This may seem a little silly at first, but hear us out. You need to identify the size of the entire object. You may think that your carpeting is placed around the seats. But, in reality, the carpeting runs underneath all of the seats. It’s vital that you know this because it’s going to change the extent of the carpeting replacement job. Take a moment and get a full view of every part of the component and what’s on top of it.

Order a Replacement Part

Once you take some time to look over the component in its entirety, it’s time to order a replacement part. Since you’ve physically seen the whole part, you can ensure that the one that you’re ordering is the right replacement part. There are a ton of online retailers that list parts for all types of vehicles, such as type 2 VW bus parts. You can also find replacement parts at a local junk yard.

Snap Photos During the Removal Process

Luckily, we’re all carrying around a camera in our pocket. Pull out that smartphone and be sure to snap some photos along the removal process. This will ensure that you don’t forget the order that the parts came off and you’ll always have a picture to refer back to. If you’re working on your daily driver, it’s best to plan to pull out the interior component and replace it in the same day. This is of course assuming that it isn’t a multiple day replacement job. If your car is not in commission, start removal of the part right away. Just remember those photos because it may be a week or two until you get the part to come back and finish the job.

Be Sure to Have the Right Tools on Hand

You can get a pretty good feel for the tools that you’ll need to replace the component when you first look at it. A good resource is to consider watching a video or two available online about replacing the part. You can take note of the tools that they’re using so that you can ensure you have them. There’s nothing worse than having to stop dead in the middle of a job because you don’t have the right tool to complete it.

When it comes to replacing the interior components of your vehicle, it can be a fun process. This holds true when you have the right tools, right parts, and knowledge about the replacement. By enacting the strategy that we laid out for you above, you’ll be able to tackle any interior vehicle replacement job with ease.