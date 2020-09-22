How Your Roof Can Keep You From Getting Sick

Having a roof overhead provides more benefits than simply keeping you out of the elements. The roof on your house also helps to keep you and your family well. Checking your house’s roof regularly for signs of damage provides you with these benefits that promote better health.

Maintain a Proper House Temperature

Roofs serve more functions than just keeping the rain from coming inside. They also help to regulate the temperature in your house. Leaky roofs allow air to come inside that reduce the efficiency of HVAC systems. Installing quality roofing materials also helps you to keep a steady house temperature. This prevents you from falling ill due to exposure to extreme temperatures.

Prevent Mold and Mildew Growth

Even a small roof leak can lead to mold and mildew growth within less than 24 hours. A residential roofing company looks for damage that causes leaks. Often, repairing a broken shingle is all it takes to get your house back to becoming a safe environment, but full roof replacements are also needed after a certain amount of time or damage occurs. Either way, preventing mold and mildew growth improves the air quality in your home.

Limit Outdoor Allergens in Your House

Indoor air quality is also affected by other airborne allergens. A properly installed roof helps to create a seal on the top of your house that prevents dust, dirt and other allergens from coming inside. This is especially important in homes with air conditioning systems that are located in the attic, but every house benefits from having a fully sealed roof. Being able to reduce dust and other air pollutants in your house prevents respiratory ailments such as asthma and COPD from getting worse.

Keep Pests from Coming Inside

Roofs are one of the primary entry points that are used by rodents and other types of pests. While these critters are unsightly, they also hold potential dangers for your health. Rodent hair and droppings are allergens that can irritate known health problems. These can also harbor pathogens that can make you sick. This is also true of insects such as roaches and flies. Fixing holes in your roof reinforces the barriers that you put in place to keep outdoor animals where they belong.

As a general rule, you should be checking your roof every month for signs of damage such as missing shingles. Then, arrange for a professional inspection yearly and after any major storms. Being proactive about keeping your house’s roof in good condition helps you enjoy better health.