Simple and Clean— 5 Tips to Modernize Your Shower

A bathroom upgrade is a great way to create a more comfortable and stylish environment. While major appliances can be a little pricey, they are also essential for ensuring a successful renovation. Replacing your outdated bathtub or shower stall with something a little more modern can have many benefits.

Built-in Storage

Storage space is usually at a premium, especially for smaller bathrooms. Showers that make use of built-in storage can go a long way towards improving both comfort and convenience. If you are having trouble squeezing everything you need into your existing shower, built-in storage could provide you with the perfect solution.

You may want to build an additional recessed cabinet next to the shower. You can maximize the space by having a cabinet flush against the wall instead of mounting a cabinet on the existing wall. Before you buy the cabinet you want to make sure that there is space in the dry wall for you to mount it. You will have a professional make sure there are no live wires or support beams that are on the way. Having extra storage near the shower will help for the items you don’t use daily, but will want to have on-hand for the bi-weekly or weekly use.

Tile Upgrades

Outdated tile can be a real eyesore. Replacing the tile in or around your shower can breathe new life into your existing space. Painting or resurfacing other areas of the bathroom can help your new tile to make an even bigger impact.

You may have seen white subway tile around the last couple of years. It’s still a classic and can complement a variety of looks from rustic farmhouse to restored hardware. However, don’t be afraid to play with color and patterns. If you have neutral colors on the wall you may be able to add a pop of color through the tile. Moroccan, Italian, and Mexican tile patterns are classics that are sure to last decades in your bathroom.

Walk-in Showers

Walk-in showers are one of the hottest trends in bathroom design. Ideal for optimizing the space available and for providing a more comfortable experience, a walk-in could be the perfect addition to your upcoming renovation. When you want to add natural stone pavers to your shower you’ll elevate to a spa feel and look. Adding natural stone can add an elegant touch.

You will want to make sure that you research the stone you use and it’s specific upkeep and cleaning practices. Some stone surfaces need neutral cleaners with a pH level that won’t discolor the finish. You will want to avoid Marbles that stain easily and will want to go with a suitable material like Granite.

Shower Heads and Jets

From high-efficiency showerheads to massaging jets, there are no shortage of options to be found for those who are seeking to upgrade their existing shower. The right showerhead can make a substantial difference and you would do well to consider your options. A shower that lacks the best features and performance options could leave you less than impressed with the end results of your bathroom remodel.

A showerhead is the first thing you look at when you see a shower. You may want to consider adding several in a master bathroom to make getting ready easy in the mornings. There are different type of shower heads. Ask your contractor for suggestions depending on how high or low pressure you’re looking for. You can choose between rain shower heads, LED, shower panels, and handheld shower heads. Find the look that best benefits your needs.

Matching Tubs and Showers

Matching the look of your shower and tub can help to tie the decor together. Mismatched installations and clashing hardware accents are issues you would do well to avoid. A unified theme that features matching appliances and installation options is typically the best option for a bathroom upgrade.

When adding a new tub you should ask yourself who will be using it. If you are going to use the bathtub mainly for nighttime routines with children then you can keep a standard size. If this is going to be a bathtub for you as a couple then you want something that is deeper, wider and made for the height of an adult. Jets, lights, and different settings are popular options for master bathrooms looking to get romantic.

Replacing or upgrading your existing shower is often a worthwhile investment. A more modern bathroom can help to boost the market value of your home and showers that make use of the latest features and the best design elements can be a lot more comfortable and enjoyable then their older-model counterparts. Allowing an outdated shower to limit the impact of your bathroom renovations could end up being a mistake that you may later come to regret.