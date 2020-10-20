One of the most important things that you will need to know when it comes to new home building or roof repair is the different types of roofing to consider for your home. While there are many types of roofing to choose from, the most common fall into one of three categories: asphalt shingles, wood shakes, and aluminum shingles. These roofs are usually the first choice of home builders because they provide the most affordable cost-effective solution to repairing damage on your roof. However, they also have a number of cons associated with each of them, respectively. This article will briefly go over the different types of shingles and some of their pros and cons.

Asphalt Shingles

Asphalt shingles are considered one of the most common roofing types because of their durability and cost efficiency. Asphalt shingles can be installed on both a flat and pitched roof and are available in many colors and designs, but most builders prefer to have asphalt shingles installed in standard colors like white or black. Asphalt shingles also offer a wide variety of features such as pre-molded flashing, awnings, roof vents, and more.

Wood Shakes

Wood shakes are made from wood pulp and are considered one of the least expensive types of roofing to install. However, since they are made of wood, they tend to warp with time and can crack under a lot of pressure. Also, wood shakes often require more maintenance than other types of roofing because they need to be replaced periodically.

Aluminum Shingles

As the name implies, aluminum shingles are made from aluminum oxide and are often used as an alternative to asphalt shingles. Although they are not as strong as asphalt shingles, they are more durable and provide a much longer lifespan. It is important that you look carefully at what type of aluminum you purchase as some of these things can become very important depending on your local climate.

There are many different types of roofing to consider for a new home, and it is important that you know the types and the way that they are installed. To ensure that you get the best product for your money. Also, remember that if your home needs some sort of repairs on your roof, it may be necessary to have your roofing specialist come out and inspect the shingles to determine the best solution.