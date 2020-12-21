What Are the Best Ways to Fix a Clogged Drain_

Clogged drains are one of those problems that every household faces from time to time, even if you are careful about what you put down them. Good drain hygiene can help a lot when it comes to preventing blockages, but you should always be prepared to do a little cleaning or unclogging. However, it’s also important to know when you need to contact a plumber and leverage their professional solutions to get the job done.

Take a Plunge

Plungers aren’t just for toilets, although it’s a good idea to have a different one for sinks than you use in the bathroom. Smaller variants can also be really useful for unclogging a tub or sink drain. Create a solid seal around the opening and give it one or two full pumps, then wait a few moments to see if the water begins to drain. You should only try this a couple times, because if it doesn’t work it could push the blockage even further down.

The Wire Hanger

Take a wire hanger, the kind you’ll find in just about any closet, and bend it carefully into a hook. This can take a bit of patience and can be a lot easier with a pair of pliers. Carefully untwist the metal from around the base of the hook and straighten the entire hangar, then bend the very end of the hook back on itself to make a smaller hook. You can use this homemade device to fish out hair and other debris from inside the drain.

Hydro Jets

Plumbing professionals are usually equipped with hydro jetting equipment that makes short work of blockages in your plumbing. This technology uses powerful streams of water to break apart and push clogs through the system. It’s also useful for general cleaning and addressing slow-draining basins.

Chemical Dissolution

There are both natural and artificial solutions that you can dump in your drain to dissolve material stuck inside the pipes. A mixture of baking soda and vinegar or just plain old boiling water can be surprisingly effective. There are also plenty of drain cleaning chemicals available in stores, although it’s important to follow the instructions on these exactly and handle them with care.

Clogged drains aren’t just an inconvenience, they can be a disaster in the making. Unaddressed clogs will only get worse with time and can increase the risk of a pipe burst or sewer line clog. Take steps to eliminate your clog as soon as possible and don’t hesitate to contact a plumber if you get really stuck.