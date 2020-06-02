What You Need to Know About Repairing Your Basement After a Flood

Basement flooding is not uncommon, but it can become a huge problem if it is not addressed promptly and effectively. Sometimes the flood can be minor, for example, if a water line breaks, and you can catch it right away. Other times, if your sump pump stops working and you don’t go into your basement for a few days, you may find several inches of water covering the floor. Here are some tips for repairing the basement after a flood.

Make Sure It’s Safe

Have a plumber check to see that the water buildup does not present an electrocution hazard. This may require turning off the electric power until the flooding issues have been addressed. After the water is removed, there may be slippery spots that are hard to see, based on the type of flooring in the basement. Make sure the entire basement is dry and free of dangerous hazards before making necessary repairs.

Dry Thoroughly

Open the windows when the weather is warm to air out the flooded area. Run a dehumidifier and fans to completely ventilate the basement. You might want to run the whole-house fan for a few days to help dry up residual moisture. Furniture, boxes, or other things that have been damaged by the flood should be completely dried out or thrown away if they are unusable. Remove anything that has been impacted by the flood so that the floor can be fully addressed.

Clean the Area

Whether you hire professionals or do it yourself, a flooded basement, when dry, should be cleaned and disinfected to prevent the growth of mold. This requires certain types of antifungal cleaners that expert plumbers or basement specialists can recommend. You may need to remove baseboards and wall board to check for mold behind the walls, as sometimes you cannot see mold although it is growing within the structure.

Protect Against Future Flooding

After cleaning and disinfecting your basement, this is a good time to think about contacting a basement waterproofing company for an estimate. A waterproofed basement can help to keep moisture out and protect your home in case of future floods. Treatment usually comes with a warranty and/or guarantee. Even if your basement was waterproofed in the past, it may benefit from an updated treatment after a flood.

Protect your home and your family’s health by comprehensively cleaning up after a basement flood. Consider waterproofing your basement to keep it safe from possible future flood events.