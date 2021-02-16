Window Designs That Can Add Interest to Your Home

When you want to add interest to your home, consider new windows. The right ones add character and make the house feel larger. There are many options for windows, and you can choose what will work best in your home.

A Large Picture Window Is a Great Choice

When you are trying to add interest to your home, a large picture window is one of the best choices. A picture window is made from one large piece of glass and will make any room feel larger. Put one in any room, and it will make you feel like you are bringing the outdoors inside.

Casement Windows Will Open the Room Up

These windows are popular in Europe and have been used for a long time. The windows open up similar to a door and can be installed on their own or as a set. These windows look unique from the inside and outside of the house, and the way they open up can be useful.

A Fixed Window Is a Pretty Feature

If you want to add a pretty feature to your home, then a fixed window is a good choice. This is especially good for a tall wall, a hallway, or a room where you want some light without needing to open a window. A fixed window is made with a solid pane of glass that cannot be moved, and while it won’t take long to get window installation done, it will make a big impact on the home.

Bay Windows Add a Lot of Character

When you want to add a lot of character to the front of your house, bay windows are the ones to pick. They stick out a bit and change the shape of the exterior of the home. Bay windows make the house feel larger as they let in a lot of light.

A Stained Glass Window Is an Option

If you want your home to look interesting, then you can have a stained glass window installed. Find an antique window that will work in your home or have one made for it. The stained glass window will add color and character to your home.

Windows let in light and make the house more appealing. When choosing them, think about which one will work well in each part of the house. Each window serves a different purpose, and when you choose carefully, you will love what each one does for the house.