4 Maintenance Tasks You Need to Do to Help Your Home Transition to Spring Weather

With spring in full swing, it’s time to take in all the warmer weather has to offer. As the seasons transition, it’s important to help your home make this transition as well.

While spring cleaning is certainly a part of this transition, there are also more involved maintenance tasks you need to complete. In an effort to help you focus your efforts, here is a list of four maintenance tasks you need to do to help your home transition to spring.

Apply Some Paint

With the harsh sun of summer just a few months away, spring makes a great time to freshen up the paint on the exterior of your home. A new coat of paint can provide better UV protection that will help your building materials to last longer. Plus, with more people out and about, you can ensure your home looks its best for all who pass by. You can also take advantage of this time to paint other exterior components, as well.

Take Care of Your Windows

Another way to protect against the harsh summer sun is to prepare your windows for the task. One way to do this is by adding enhanced window tinting. A darker tint can help protect your furniture and interior finishes from fading and help keep your home cooler, helping to lower your utility bills.

Give Some Love to Your Foundation

With drier summer weather moving in soon, you want to be sure that your home’s foundation is ready for the shift. Walk around your home and look for any new cracks or gaps that have formed during the winter.

For most cracks, you can simply use caulk or pre-mixed mortar to serve as filler. If the cracks are especially large, though, it’s a good idea to seek professional assistance.

Strengthen Your Fence

If you have a wood fence on your property, spring makes a great time to check for any nails that may have worked their way loose during the variable winter temperatures. In addition to potentially weakening your fence, these loose nails pose a serious safety hazard for those walking near your fence. If you notice the nails are particularly rusted, it may be a good time to remove those nails and replace them with weather-resistant screws.

As you can see, a big part of spring maintenance is getting your home ready for the weather conditions that are soon to arrive, rather than reacting to weather conditions that are already here. With temperate spring weather in place, you can complete these maintenance tasks in plenty of time without having to worry about overheating.