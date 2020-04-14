5 Pricing Estimates You Should Get Before Building Your New Dream Home

For many owners, designing and building a new home can often be the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Even a modest home often entails considerable cost, and accurate estimates are not something to be left to chance. Basing budgets and financial projections off of the most accurate information possible should be of paramount importance.

Soil, Drainage and Erosion

A home is only as strong as the foundation. Soil that is too prone to erosion as well as soils that may expand or contract significantly due to moisture levels can be a challenge to build upon. Extensive landscaping efforts needed to deal with drainage issues or soil concerns should always be included in the total construction cost estimate.

Plumbing and Foundation

Pouring the foundation and installing pipes and other fixtures is the next step in constructing a new home. An estimate that is insecure or incomplete can increase the risk of cost overruns or bottlenecks which may lead to lengthy delays. Getting a quote from a qualified plumber as well as a foundation expert can be of the utmost importance.

Electrical and Utilities

From basic wiring to the purchase and installation of major household appliances, obtaining an estimate for all electrical and utility work needs to be done at the earliest opportunity. Dealing with an experienced and qualified contractor makes it much easier to outline costs or to discuss which options are best suited for an upcoming construction project.

Roof Installation

From simple singles to terracotta tiles, different roofing materials and styles can vary wildly in terms of cost. General contractors often lack the skills and expertise of an experienced roofer and may be hard pressed to provide an accurate estimate. Speaking with a roofer can be a smart move.

Extensions and Additions

It may be that you want to be able to remodel or add extra rooms or other home extensions onto your house after the fact. Or, if you would prefer to renovate more than completely rebuild, home extensions can give you more power over how you change the layout of your home. Get a good estimate for your extension so you can stay within your budget.

Creating a Budget

A budget is an indispensable financial tool, especially for those who have only limited funds available for construction. Obtaining accurate financial estimates are essential for ensuring that budgets are able to be as effective as possible. Good financial planning and management can go a long way towards keeping construction costs from getting out of hand.