4 Roofing Renovations That Increase the Sale Value of Your Property

When many people think about ways that they can increase the value of their home, they typically do not think about their roof. However, if you renovate the roof, then you will be able to add to the value of your home. There are several roofing renovations that you can get.

Synthetic Underlayment

Underlayment is the material that you put underneath your shingles. Polyurethane alternatives will help improve the strength, moisture resistance and durability of your roof. Synthetic alternatives will also increase the amount of time that your roof lasts. Furthermore, they will give your roof a more finished look, which will appeal to buyers even if they aren’t aware of the extra protective features that it offers.

Cool Roof Shingles

Cool roof shingles have been around for several years. These shingles have special paint that are designed to reflect the heat. This will make your home more comfortable. It can also lower your energy bills. You have a variety of cool roof shingles to choose from, including charcoal gray, canyon and birchwood. Of course, this may not make as much of an impact on less than savvy buyers if the color doesn’t match well with the exterior paint on the house itself, so make sure both are aesthetically matching.

Roof-centric Storm Preparation

Your roof is one of the main things that protects your home during a storm. However, you want to make sure that your roof is able to withstand the wind and rain. That is why it is a good idea for you to have ultra-reinforced shingles. These shingles are designed to withstand the impact. You can typically have this done by most local residential roofers in your area, especially if your area commonly faces major storms. In such areas, upgrades like these will put your home in much higher demand when the time comes to sell.

Upgrade the Gutters

Your gutters are an important part of your roofing system. They are designed to protect the foundation of your home by directing runoff away from the foundation. However, these gutters become a great deal less effective if clogged, cracked, or otherwise damaged so that the water cannot flow effectively. When buyers see an outdated or neglected gutter system, they know that your foundation is likely taking water damage and that they will be shelling out money to repair the house even after purchasing it. You can upgrade against these hazards by adding a gutter guard, using copper and/or seamless gutter systems, or even just having seasonal gutter cleanings done.

If you are interested increasing the value of your property, then it is a good idea for you to upgrade your roofing system. Doing so not only makes your home worth more to buyers, but will help your home last longer as well. As with all major home improvements, make sure to advertise your renovations on your home listing so that buyers know that they are purchasing a well-maintained home.