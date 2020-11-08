4 Signs It’s Time to Update The Plumbing In Your Home

Owning a home is a good thing and is a life achievement for a lot of people. However, being a homeowner means that you have to be prepared to counter all the arising issues. The house comes with expenses, and you have to ensure everything is running smoothly.

Plumbing issues are some of the household problems that can be a headache. It becomes even more boggling when the homeowner doesn’t have any residential plumbing knowledge. It would be best to have stout information on the plumbing system in your house.

Take time to isolate your freshwater supply and know-how the pipes run. Take a look at your drainage system and how the lines are connected. Know about your home’s construction design and the size of your plumbing system. Thus, you can know where the issue is coming from and how to tackle it.

Plumbing upgrades can break the bank but are worth every dime. Here are a few signs to look out for telling you it’s time to have a plumbing update in your home.

Leakages

You may have leaky pipes that are dampening your walls or your floor. Pipe leakages can cause significant damage to your home if the right action isn’t taken on time. Check the nature and material of the pipe in your house. The leaks may also be indicated by the growth of mold in your basement or on walls.

Leakages need action no matter how small. When changing pipes, ensure that you go for copper pipes for durability.

Clogged Drains

Clogged drains can be a nuisance, and you can detect this by the time taken to drain water. When the drainage pipes are clogged, it becomes difficult for the pipes to drain away all the wastewater.

Ensure that you clean and unclog the drains regularly, and make sure you have a sieve at the drainage to prevent debris. Debris in the pipes may cause slow drainage, burst pipes, or flooding.

Low Water Pressure

If your water pressure in the washroom or kitchen reduces drastically, it is a call to action. If you use iron pipes, the corroded materials may accumulate in the pipes and prevent proper flow. The materials in the pipe will prevent water from passing through and reduce the pressure.

You can consider using PVC pipes that don’t corrode easily. Check the taps for any residues that may prevent water flow.

Dripping Faucets

The continuous drip and drop will accumulate to hefty water bills. The dripping faucet indicates a problem with your plumbing system, too much water pressure, and broken cartridges. Replacing the faucets will significantly help to avoid water wastage and reduce the water bill.

Your plumbing system is a crucial part of your home. Make sure it’s always working and make any repairs or updates as necessary.