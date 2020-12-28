4 Staging Tips to Help You Sell Your Home for More Money

Staging your home is a way of preparing it for potential homebuyers to see during the showing. Realtors use this common practice with many homes to enhance their success of selling a home quickly. Here are four staging tips that you can implement as a homeowner to sell your home quickly.

Take Down Your Personal Items

When it comes to helping the buyer picture themselves living in your home, you need to remove traces that someone actually lives there. While you can’t get rid of all of your items because you need them in your daily life, you can take down personal ones. These include things like family photos and heirlooms. Try to make your home look as mundane as possible, as this will give a blank canvas to potential buyers.

Boost Your Curb Appeal

The first in-person view of your home that a buyer is going to get will be the outside of your home. For this reason, it’s a necessity to ensure that your curb appeal is great. Consider cutting your lawn just before the day of the showing, so it looks freshly cut. Wash all of your windows so that they look clear. Make sure your house numbers are clearly visible, and consider adding some hanging plants to help sell your home.

Deep Clean Your Home

Any realtor will tell you that investing some money in professional cleaning will pay off when it comes to the sale price. Consider hiring a professional cleaning service for your carpets, bathrooms, and kitchen. They can go the extra mile to ensure that your house shines. It’s much easier to picture yourself living in a home when it’s spotless than when it’s super dirty.

Open All of Your Interior Doors for Showings

When buyers come into your home for a showing, and they know that you currently live there, they may be hesitant to open doors. This can limit their view of things like spare rooms and closet space. Instead, invite them in by opening up the interior doors of your home. This creates a more emotionally inviting view and allows buyers to see your home for what it truly is. Something as simple as closet space can be a make it or break it attribute for a buyer.

When it comes to selling your home fast, you should be staging it. The above are four great tips to get you started on your staging tasks. Be sure to implement as many staging strategies as possible to ensure a quick sale of your home.