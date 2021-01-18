4 Ways to Make Your Living Room More Expansive and Cozy

There are different, unique ways to expand the look of your living room. You want this room to become more open and remain comfortable and simple. You also want to save money without having to build a room extension. Here are 4 ways to add more space and comfort to your living room.

Clear Up Space

The way to expand any room is to add more space. Clear away the clutter that is taking up excess space on the floor. Remove all of the items that you don’t need in the room. This technique is cheaper and easier than building brand-new walls and flooring.

Reposition the Walls

Every standard room is surrounded by four walls. Wall repositioning allows you to combine two or more rooms and increase the amount of living space significantly. Add a few additional windows to bring more sunlight into the room. Combine the living room with the family room to create a larger living space and host bigger parties with more people and furniture.

Replace the Windows

Bigger windows make your living room look wider and more open. Bay windows have very large designs that take up a significant portion of the wall. The design includes seats to improve the room’s comfort and style. Consider installing a picture window that provides a scenic, wide-spanning view of your front yard.

Many living rooms are made with single or double hung windows that do not allow much movement. Casement windows open outwards to allow more air and space into the room. Installing a skylight is another way to add more light and space without having to remove and place the walls.

Rearrange the Furniture

A cozy living room has a few pieces of close-knit furniture. Rearrange your furniture in a way to reduce the traffic flow in and out of the room. Add a centerpiece, usually a coffee table, in the middle, and place small tables by the chair arms. Choose basic furniture designs to maintain a homely style and level of comfort in your living room.

The living room is the most important place in your entire house. You want an extraordinary look to impress your guests and accommodate as many people as possible. Use clever techniques, such as installing bigger windows or replacing the furniture, to make the room look more spacious. Look into additional ways to make a living room that everyone enjoys seeing and moving around in freely.