Decorative Landscaping Elements That Help to Elevate Your Entire Home

Enhance the look and value of your home by adding decorative landscape elements to the lawn and garden areas. You will not only extend the enjoyable living space of your property but also provide outdoor leisure and entertainment options in nice weather. Here are some ideas that could help elevate your entire home. Add fencing and borders, provide support for local wildlife, include aesthetic and functional lighting, and install walkways and other hardscape elements. These decorative landscaping elements can add value and charm to your property.

Fencing and Borders

One way to elevate your home is to improve the landscape, yard, and lawn. Stylize your lawn, gardens, and shrubs by installing attractive fencing or borders. These can be placed along divisions between your property and lawns or by creating natural breaks between your yard elements.

If you’re looking at fences, you’ll find that you have numerous styles and materials to choose from. You can pick a material like vinyl or treated wood to line your plots of flowers or lawn areas that are close to the house or driveway. A white picket fence section or complete fencing can add a traditional look to your home while a taller wooden pike fence helps to keep stray animals away and provides a more distinctive border between your property and that of your neighbor.

Wildlife Support

While fencing can keep animals away from your yard, it may be that you prefer to keep it open. If you prefer an open landscaped look for your lawn that includes welcoming local wildlife like rabbits, deer, or birds, hang bird feeders for special types like hummingbirds or bluebirds as well as birdhouses from your yard trees. You can also hang colorful versions on your fence as accent points. Install a bird bath in a strategic lawn location where, from indoor comfort, you can watch your favorite feathered friends bathe. Plant butterfly bushes to attract gorgeous creatures that will make summer days even brighter.

Lighting

Another way to elevate your property is through the installation of lighting fixtures. Aesthetic lighting fixtures add personality and charm to outdoor areas. You can string mini-lights around the porch or patio or install solar footlights near walkways. Light sconces of a certain style mounted in the patio or on the shed can contribute to the overall décor to expand the thematic design of your home. Colorful seasonal lights or decorated shrubs and trees during the holidays lend a festive air to the season. By adding lighting, you can also prevent injuries on your property from people tripping or stumbling in the dark.

Walkways and Hardscapes

Finally, you can add walkways and other hardscaped elements. A smooth, stone walkway from your front door to the driveway or from the patio to the shed facilitates movement in those areas for lawn work and provides attractive features to connect the house with adjoining structures or outdoor walking paths.

In addition to brick options, you may be interested in using decorative concrete that comes in countless colors, styles, and designs. You can request special images and colors that will fit with the outdoor ambiance. These concrete slabs can be imprinted or stamped for the precise pattern you want to use.

Dress up your landscape with elements like these that can enrich the overall impression of your home.