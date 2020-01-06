Ditch the Tie— 5 Jobs That Keep You Out of the Office

While many people thrive in an office environment, it isn’t for everyone. Many people don’t like the office politics and drama. Others get bored working in the office. Fortunately, there are several jobs available for people who don’t like working in the office.

Yoga Instructor

You won’t be stuck in an office if you work as a yoga instructor. You can travel to people’s houses. You can also teach at a studio or gym. You can complete a short training program to become a yoga instructor. You will be able to share your passions with others and make a positive influence on their day to day lives.

EMT/Paramedic

If you want a fast-paced career that gives you the chance to save lives, then you should consider being an EMT or a paramedic. You will spend your day responding to medical emergencies and transporting people to the office. You will have to complete post-secondary training in order to be an EMT or paramedic.

Nurse Case Manager

If you want a career in the health field that is outside of the doctor’s office or hospital, then you should consider being a nurse case manager. Nurse case managers are professionals who are responsible for coordinating care for patients. You will need to have some clinical experience to work as a nurse case manager.

Real Estate Agent

The real estate market goes through its highs and lows. However, this is still a lucrative profession. Being a real estate agent allows you to make a good living without working a nine to five.

You will be able to start your own business if you work as a real estate agent. There is no cap on the amount that you can earn. You will need to take a pre-licensing course and then take the state exam before you can practice. This is perfect if you have a side business going on that you want to work on. If you don’t want to work in the mornings or have kids. There is flexibility in this job.

Transportation Professional

Being a truck driver allows you to see the country and get paid to do it. You will be able to travel more than the average person gets to travel. Not only is this an exciting job, but it also pays well. You will need to get a commercial driver’s license and go to truck driving school. You can start your own business finding your own equipment from semi-truck sales.

Many of the jobs today require that you stay in the office all day. However, you still have a lot of options if you do not want to be in the office. You can work as a real estate agent, truck driver, yoga instructor, nurse case manager or EMT/paramedic.