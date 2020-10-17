Home Improvements You Can Make Now That Will Last For Decades

Home improvements can be expensive, so saving money and choosing upgrades that stand the test of time is important. When it comes time to choose what improvements to tackle first, you should prioritize those that will bring the most value for the longest amount of time.

Windows

Your windows do more than let the sun shine in. The right windows will save you money and can also increase the resale value of your home. New windows are energy efficient and block out harmful UV rays. Not only can these rays cause skin damage even when you are sitting inside next to the window, they can also damage your belongings.

The framework and tempered glass of replacement windows are now made to last. For example, vinyl windows can last anywhere between 20 to 40 years whereas metal-frame windows last between 20 to 25 years.

Roofing

Roof replacement is a big job, but roofs are designed to last upwards of 20 years. Many last far longer than that depending on what materials you use. Replacing your roof is a cost-effective home improvement that pays for itself over time. Depending on where you reside, it’s not uncommon to experience turbulent weather, so a solid roof is vital.

Investing in a new roof negates the need for emergency repairs for loose shingles or water leaks. Finally, adding a new roof will again up the resale value of your home, which is a major selling point for people looking to buy.

Vinyl Siding

Whether you’re planning to eventually sell your home or remain there for the rest of your life, you should consider replacing your siding. Vinyl siding is a good replacement because it comes in a variety of color palettes, is low maintenance, and is easy to clean. It is also pest resistant and can last more than 60 years. Since vinyl siding is so easy to keep clean, you are able to do it yourself and save even more money.

Flooring

When taken care of properly, hardwood flooring, not look-alike laminate can last longer than 100 years. Even in high-traffic areas, hardwood flooring can be sanded and refinished, which makes the initial investment even more worthwhile.

It’s also important to note that you don’t have to only stick with hardwood. Stone and concrete flooring has made a comeback in the world of interior design. You can upgrade your flooring with natural stone, which will also last upwards of a hundred years.

Choosing to upgrade your home is a huge investment, so you want to make the most of your renovation budget. Take the time to identify which upgrades you really want and need prior to getting started.