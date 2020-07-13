How Can Untreated Testosterone Deficiency Affect Men’s Health Long Term?

Low testosterone levels can affect men of different ages and for different reasons. If you’re a man who’s concerned about your testosterone levels, it’s important to learn about the possible health effects that may be related to the condition so that you can seek any appropriate treatments to help you live a better life. Here are some of the ways that untreated testosterone deficiency can affect men’s health long term.

Weaker Bones

When testosterone levels are very low, the bones often become weaker and are more susceptible to fracturing and breaking. Osteoporosis is also likelier to occur from bone loss when testosterone levels are deficient, and this can increase the chances of injury. If you have low testosterone, you’ll definitely want to make sure that you’re getting enough calcium and vitamin D in your diet in addition to following any treatment plans that are prescribed by a doctor.

Sleep Apnea

If you find yourself feeling tired throughout much of the day, you could be suffering from sleep apnea that’s related to low testosterone levels. Sleep apnea occurs when some obstruction along your breathing passageway causes interruptions in your sleep. You may find yourself waking up suddenly and gasping for air several times a night if you have sleep apnea. By seeing a testosterone replacement therapy physician, your testosterone levels can be restored, which may put an end to your problems with sleep apnea.

Weight Gain

You may notice yourself gaining more weight if you have low testosterone because of the fatigue and lack of energy that you’ll likely experience. Your weight gain may also be occurring specifically because of unusually high cortisol output in your body that decreases your testosterone levels. Calorie expenditure and muscle mass can additionally be reduced from low testosterone, which can cause further weight gain.

Mental Health Problems

Depression and other mental and emotional health problems are often linked to low testosterone in men. Low testosterone can negatively impact the functioning of neurotransmitters, and this can result in increased depression, anxiety and other unpleasant feelings. You may also notice that you have more difficulty concentrating if your testosterone levels are low. These problems can be exacerbated further by the lack of energy and diminished sleep quality that some men with testosterone deficiency face.

If you’re noticing certain changes with your body, insufficient testosterone levels may be to blame. By having your low testosterone problem treated, you may be able to reverse or at least lessen the symptoms of certain conditions so that you can live a healthier life.