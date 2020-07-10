Single vs Double Hung Windows: Which Is Better for Your Needs?

When it’s time to replace the windows in your home, you have many options to choose from. The materials, the style, and whether or not they’re single or double hung are all on the table. Today, we’re going to compare single to double hung windows and assist you in deciding which one is best for your home.

Defining the Term Hung

Before you can make an informed decision about the type of window that you need, you first must understand what the term hung means. In this scenario, hung refers to the number of sashes that are actually operational in a window. Many people get this term confused with a pane. A pane is meant to describe the number of glass sheets in the window.

What Are Window Sashes?

Windows have two sashes: the upper and lower. These are what visually separate the window. Both single and double hung windows have an upper and lower sash. From a distance, these windows can look exactly alike. However, the upper window sash is what makes all the difference in defining the two types of windows.

Single vs Double Hung

You can opt for either single or double hung window installation for your home. A single hung window is defined as one that has a fixed upper sash. This means that only the bottom sash of the window will open. A double hung window, on the other hand, has no fixed sashes. Both of its sashes are operable, meaning that they can be opened. On both window styles, the bottom sash will open upward. On the double hung style, the upper sash will open downward.

Comparing Features

Since the double hung window requires more hardware to function for both sashes, they tend to be more expensive than single hung windows. However, double hung windows offer more ventilation for your home since you can open either sash. They’re also easy to clean as both windows can come out of their track. Many window installers are also readily stocked with double hung windows, as they tend to be the most popular windows for homeowners of this day and age.

As you can see, single and double hung windows, while alike visually, are different in functionality. While many older homes have traditional single hung windows, most homeowners are upgrading to the convenience of double hung windows. The choice of what’s best for your home really comes down to your budget, maintenance level, and personal preference.