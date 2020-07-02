Understanding Different Types Of Roofing and Their Benefits

The roof of your home keeps the property intact and in great shape. However, it’s important to note that one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to roofing. Several factors can go into choosing the right type of roofing for your home. Let’s take a close look at how to understand different types of roofing and their benefits.

Asphalt Shingles

First and foremost, asphalt shingles are often the default roofing for many homes. Asphalt is durable in all sorts of weather and doesn’t have many drawbacks. Asphalt shingles are extremely easy to install and uninstall, so this could be an excellent option if you’re looking to remodel your house in the near future. This can also be beneficial for the future when you need to replace or repair your roof. It will be easier and more accessible to find the right materials.

Clay and Concrete Tile Roofing

Clay and concrete tile roofing tends to be an older style, but it’s effective nonetheless. You can give your property a distinct, older look with these tiles. Clay is inherently a very dense material, so you can rest assured that you’re protecting your home as well as possible. Because of this, clay and concrete roofing will require the least amount of maintenance. In particular, clay and concrete can withstand even the coldest temperatures and sleet and snow.

Metal Roofing

Metal roofing is one of the most popular types of roofing today. Metal gives off a pristine shine in the sunlight that will impress visitors and neighbors alike. Metal roofing is a natural base to incorporate solar panels if you choose to do so. Metal roofing is very durable and makes a good choice for areas that experience high winds. Roofing contractors are very fond of metal roofing that is sure to last for many years in all circumstances.

Slate Roofing

Finally, slate roofing has surged in popularity in recent years. These slates take some of the best features from all of the above types of roofing. They are slanted at a diagonal, giving off a steep effect no matter how your roof is angled. Water droplets slide right off of the slatted panels, so your roof looks beautiful when it rains. In addition, slate roofing tends to be on the inexpensive side while getting the job done perfectly well.

When all is said and done, it’s crucial that you understand different types of roofing and their benefits. If you install the wrong type of roof on your home, it might end up doing more harm than good. Do a little bit of research, talk to a roofing contractor, and wind up with an amazing roof!