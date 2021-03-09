Whether you’d just like a reason to appreciate your old home or you’re getting it ready to sell, refreshing the exterior can be a great idea. In fact, you can start with small projects and work your way up to larger ones, or ask a professional for help. Learn how to refresh your old home’s exterior with a few tips.

Brighten It Up With Paint

Painting the exterior of the house can brighten it up and make it feel like new. You can also paint the door a color to match the seasons. For example, green can make the spring holidays more festive while yellow can be a cheery hue for summer. If you need a new roof installed, you might want to consider contacting a roofing contractor.

Enhance It With Lighting

Installing stylish new lighting fixtures can enhance the front porch in the daytime, while it can improve your home’s ambiance at night. Another idea is to illuminate the landscape with solar-powered lights. These are often budget-friendly, easy to install, and aesthetically pleasing.

Add Plants for a Fresher Look

You can add stylish flower containers to the front of your home for a splash of color. Another idea is to plant a native garden. Native gardens provide significant benefits to the environment and give houses plenty of natural beauty. In addition to this, they give butterflies, bees and animals food, shelter, and safety from predators.

Decorate the Front Porch

Since the front porch is one of the first things visitors see, you can spruce it up a bit. For one, try hanging up a floral wreath for spring. This can be handmade or store-bought. Furthermore, you can make family and friends feel welcome by using a welcome mat. If you already have one, you can give it a stylish flair by placing it on top of a patterned accent rug. Adding a seating area with patio furniture can give you a place for entertaining guests, while adding porch drapes can be useful for privacy. Installing a porch swing is a smart way to create style.

One of the best ways to improve your family’s quality of life is to refresh your home. Doing this can motivate and inspire everyone to be grateful for family time more often. For instance, a cleaner yard can encourage children to ride their bikes and get some exercise. After all, your entire family, including you, deserve to live a healthier and happier lifestyle.