The Most Common Ways That Unwanted Water Gets Into Your Home

No one wants to find a surprise puddle of water in their home. Even a small puddle that is left for too long will likely cause damage that can be expensive to repair. Moisture from rain, snow, and ice can trickle into your home through several channels. That is why it is a good idea to inspect certain areas of the house to spot the first signs of water seepage.

Roof

Make sure your roof remains solid without loose or missing tiles following a windstorm or a fallen tree limb. Water can easily work through shingle gaps to enter the attic or the interior rooms of your house. Look for evidence of dampness or mold in the attic or ceilings.

Chimney

If a chimney cap goes missing or begins to break down, rainwater or snow can drip into the chimney and linger there to cause moisture damage to your fireplace unless the flue is closed. During the roof inspection, look at the chimney cap and search for any possible signs of water entry.

Foundation

If your home is a bit older, the foundation may have developed weaknesses that allow moisture to creep into your home’s lowest level. Over time, a structural foundation can begin to sink or crumble. It can develop holes and become more porous. Check your foundation each year in the fall for signs of deterioration or gaps where water can filter through into your house. Even if you don’t see active moisture dripping into your home, look for signs of wetness or breakdown in the structural materials. You might notice that the soil drains right towards your home, which means that any accumulating water from rain or melting snow will flow that way, also.

Basement Windows

If your basement windows were installed several years ago, check to see if they are still solid without any gaps or leaks around the frames. You may notice damp areas around or below the windows as well as signs or smells indicating the presence of mold. Rainwater or melting ice from the roof could trickle through the downspouts and pool near the basement windows, eventually finding its way inside. The window frames themselves might show evidence of decay which means there is a good chance that water has been seeping into your home.

Waterproofing

To handle water drainage problems in your basement, consult a basement waterproofing company that can evaluate the problem and provide an estimate to waterproof the area. Even if your basement was waterproofed before, it may need repairs or a fresh coat of the waterproofing material to repel moisture. If flooding is a common issue in your area, a sump pump can help clear water and keep your basement dry.

Don’t wait for intrusive water to seriously damage your home. Look for early signs of moisture infiltration and deal with them promptly to avoid costly repairs.