How To Upgrade Your Bathroom Without Doing A Complete Remodel

When you walk into your bathroom, you might notice that it has a plain and simple appearance. Since this room is one of the most important in your home, you might want to add a little color or some kind of design so that it has character. Here are a few ideas to consider for upgrading your bathroom without completely remodeling.

Paint

A coat of paint can go a long way when you want to upgrade the bathroom. Take a look at the details that are in the room, such as the color of the tile on the floor and the walls or the lights that are in the room as they can make colors appear in different shades. Add colors of paint that reflect the themes that you like and your personality as well as that of the rest of the family.

You can also use paint colors to create a certain mood. You will most likely want your bathroom to be a place that is calm and relaxing. To achieve this, consider choosing a shade of blue.

Shower Changes

Changing the hardware in your shower can make a world of difference in the appearance of your bathroom and the type of shower you take. Examine the plumbing to make sure it can handle any increases in water pressure that you make. When you change the hardware, you can use handles instead of knobs and a shower head that has multiple settings so that you can enjoy a massage while bathing. A rain shower head can make your bathroom feel like a spa as well. With just this one simple change you can add luxury to your bathroom.

Lights

If there’s not enough lighting in your bathroom, it can feel smaller in size. Recessed lights are a modern touch and are sometimes brighter than traditional fixtures. You could also install a window on the wall that sees the most sunlight so that you have natural light during the day and in the evening. If you don’t have the funds to install a window, find some light bulbs that mimic natural light and install them above your vanity.

Decorate

Don’t be afraid of decorating your bathroom even though it might seem like no one will pay attention to the details. A picture on the main wall can add color while decorative mirrors can aid in making the room look bigger. If you’re using rugs, then try to coordinate the colors with some of the decorations in the room so that there is a nice flow from one corner to another instead of each area being separated from the others, such as the shower from the sink and cabinet.

Your bathroom doesn’t have to be a white canvas that is used for a few daily functions. With a little work, your bathroom can be an oasis that reflects the rest of the details that are seen in the home. Minor upgrades instead of a complete remodel make it easier to change the details in the room in the future as well.