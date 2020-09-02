It’s Not All About Design: Non-Visible Upgrades to Make in Your Home

Upgrading your home isn’t always about outer appearance. In fact, the improvements you can’t see are often more beneficial. Here are a few non-visible upgrades you might want to try.

Be More Eco-Friendly

Being eco-friendly has plenty of benefits for you, your home, and the environment. For one, you can change to more energy efficient light bulbs. Another idea is to install low-flow shower heads to minimize the amount of water you use. Other green home improvements include installing a tankless water heater, using insulation in your attic, replacing exterior doors, adding sustainable garage doors, utilizing solar gate openers, and more. Every action you take matters to create a better world.

Seal Up Cracks

You can use caulk as a simple, inexpensive solution to seal up cracks around the house. For example, keep out cool winter drafts by using caulk on window cracks. You’ll be using the heater less often and saving money on energy bills. Additionally, you can use sealant to prevent bathtub leaks, and enhance its appearance by replacing old caulk. Another cost-effective sealant is foam. It’s often used for filling up larger cracks. You can also seal up the house to prevent pests from entering.

Install a Water Filter

Water bottles are often made of plastic which is highly dangerous to the environment. Plastic pollution fills the oceans and landfills, and kills wildlife. Besides this, bottled water purchases can take a toll on your wallet. Instead, consider installing a water filter under the sink. You can save money, and the filter will be out of your way. Plumbing services can be inexpensive, fast and effective. In addition to this, you’ll feel good about yourself for helping the planet.

Consider Storage Options

You can find ways to use extra space around the house for storage by getting creative. Firstly, you can buy storage boxes to fit under the bed. Another idea is to fill baskets with odds and ends and push these underneath chairs or tables. Further, consider installing shelves under a desk or inside a closet. Take some time out of your day to think about whether you can put other available space in your house to good use.

If you know what’s really important in life, your home is probably high on your list. Upgrading it can improve your quality of life so you can live in comfort, and be healthier and happier. Besides this, you’ll also be helping the environment which can make you a better person.