Tips For Beginner Farmers When Acquiring Large Property

Property acquisition can be a challenging task for beginner farmers. A land’s properties determine the quality of your produce. You should, therefore, take careful considerations before purchasing a farming estate.

The following are tips for beginner farmers looking to purchase a large property.

How Porous Is the Soil?

Farming involves digging the ground, which means your property of choice should encourage the task. If the land is too rocky or too dry, sowing seeds may be more laborious than usual. If the soil doesn’t contain enough moisture, it can even be more challenging for seeding machines to penetrate. Therefore, you should go for softer ground for a successful farming experience.

Think About Weed and Pests

Before buying a large property, it is best to understand its vulnerability to pests and weed. A pro tip to discovering an area’s predominant weed is hiring an agronomist for an insightful assessment.

Learn the Property’s Mineral, Gas, and Wind rights

Before purchasing a property, you need to research its property rights thoroughly. Drilling and mining can have adverse effects on the water and surface quality, access to the farmland, and viability.

Find out the Zoning Restrictions of the Land

Zoning restrictions are the laws or regulations that dictate how land may or may not be used in a particular geographical area. These regulations can also protect you from the harmful use of the adjacent estate. To find out if the estate is zoned for farming, visit or contact the area’s courthouse.

Access to Utilities and Markets

Access to markets and utilities is a vital factor to consider when buying property. Not all rural areas enjoy trouble-free access to services that provide comfort to modern life. These utilities include power, water, healthcare, and phone connections, and the internet.

Find out if the location offers these utilities and inquire about the installation cost should they be unavailable.

If you’re a commercial farmer, you must consider the farm location’s distance to the market. A long market distance can significantly increase the cost of farm inputs and that of selling products.

Seek an Agent’s Help

As a beginner farmer trying to acquire large property, you’re undoubtedly inexperienced in that kind of purchasing. You might want to consider hiring a skilled real estate agent who majors in rural properties. A competent agent will guide you through the process and eliminate possible post-sale discoveries.

Before committing to acquiring farmland, it is vital to consider the mentioned factors to eliminate any after-purchase surprises. Remember, your property directly influences the quality of your products.