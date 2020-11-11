Green Roofing Materials That Will Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly

The earth is facing a lot of challenges thanks to the activity of human beings. Problems like pollution and the clearing of ecosystems need to be addressed to help preserve the planet for future generations. You should try to be greener in whatever capacity you can. This should even include the construction of your own home. One part of your home that can be made more eco-friendly is your roofing. Below are a few different roofing materials that are good alternatives to less environmentally friendly choices.

Recycled Rubber

One of the best ways to lessen the impact of human activity on the environment is through recycling. You can do this with your own home as well by choosing recycled rubber as a roofing material. This roofing material is created from rubber tires and other rubber products that would have otherwise ended up in landfills. It can be designed to mimic the look of different roofing materials and styles including slate and shake roofing.

Composition Shingles

Another recycled choice you should consider for your roof is composition shingles. Unlike recycled rubber roofing, composite shingles are not created from one single source of recycled material. Instead, they can be created from a combination of different materials such as asphalt, laminate, wood, shake, slate, tar, and paper. All of the materials used in composite shingles are recycled.

Metal

Another excellent choice for residential roofing that people don’t often think of is metal roofing. Metal roofing can, of course, be recycled. Metal roofs also last an extraordinary long time. However, if the roofing ever needs to be removed, it can be recycled then.

Metal roofing has other strong benefits in regards to conservation as well. For one, it is a very energy efficient choice. During the summer, metal roofing does a better job of reflecting the rays of the sun instead of absorbing them. This means that you’ll use less electricity powering your air conditioning.

Clay Tile

If you want to give your home that classic Spanish look, clay tile roofing is what you want. You should also know that installing a clay tile roof will create some distinct advantages in regards to being eco-friendly. Clay tile allows warm air to better circulate unlike other roof designs that trap that hot air. This, in turn, can increase your home’s energy efficiency. Clay tile comes in a plethora of different styles and colors, and a tile roof is very easy to maintain.

There are different ways homeowners can help to lower their negative impact on the environment. One way is through the kind of roofing they choose to install on their homes. Consider the more environmentally friendly options listed above, as well as others, that can lower your home’s carbon footprint and increase its energy efficiency.