Where to Start When Adding A Well to Your Property

Whether you’re building a new property or you have one already, adding a well is a crucial factor to consider. It offers many benefits when it comes to the constant water supply. Once you decide to add a well, there are crucial factors that you need to consider to get the best outcome. Here is where you need to start.

Identify the Suitable Well Location

Every location on your property serves a different purpose, and not all locations are a good fit for adding a well. That’s why choosing a well site location should be the main factor.

The location choice of the well depends on various factors.

You want to be sure that you get clean and safe water, and you can quickly drill through the ground. Also, ensure that the well is located far away from waste to prevent water contamination. Other factors to consider are:

Flooding within the area

The direction of groundwater

Space between the lavatory and water body

Septic systems

Saltwater intrusion locations

The guidelines above will help you know which location to add the well, and you’ll be sure of a clean well, free from bacteria and other contaminants. Once you add the well, it’s advisable to taste the water to ensure that it is consumable.

Check Water Availability

Determining water availability is also another crucial factor. Some states have regulations governing well construction, which includes availability of water on your property.

First, you need to be sure that your property is suitable for a new well. The next step is to acquire a permit from your state, allowing you to go ahead with your project.

Don’t make the mistake of starting before you acquire a permit. As you inquire about your eligibility, you may be required to present the following documents.

Submit an application expressing your desire to add a well on your property.

Some states may require a Water Availability certificate. Check with your state requirements to be sure of this.

All the required information concerning your property’s construction eligibility is available within your state from the health department.

Search for a Professional Driller

Adding a well on your property is not a child’s play. It requires proficiency from an expert. Once you’ve established the location and put together all other requirements, you need to search for a professional drill to help you with the job. An expert has adequate skills and uses the appropriate tools and equipment, such as stainless steel valves.

However, before you proceed to choose a driller, you need to consider crucial factors. It’s not everyone that has the expertise to do a good job. You can get a referral from your family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. Ensure you do a thorough background check before hiring a driller.

Following the above steps will help you make the right decisions before adding a well to your property. Once you have the well, don’t forget to keep it properly maintained. If not, it can lead to water contamination and other damages that can be harmful to your household.