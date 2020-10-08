Tips for Making Your Metal Roof Fit Your Country Home’s Style

It seems that many people today are seeking a country style for their home. While many elements define the “country style,” few elements are as immediately transformative as a metal roof. If you’ve already transformed the rest of your house, though, and are using your metal roof as a final touch, it’s important to take steps to help your metal roof match the rest of your home’s style. Fortunately, this process is not as hard as it would seem.

Choose the Color Carefully

Unlike older metal roofs, which were generally only available in one color, new metal roofs can be found in just about any color you choose. Therefore, it’s important to choose your roof’s color carefully so that it can easily match the rest of your home’s style and decor. If you’re going for a more upscale look, you may opt for a darker color, while lighter colors tend to offer a more “down-home” vibe.

Mix and Match

Another unique way to match your metal roof to your home is to mix and match different roofing materials. As long as you install the materials in such a way as to make roof repair easy, you can bring together multiple roofing materials to provide just the look you’re looking for. Therefore, if you’re going for a country look with a Mediterranean influence, for example, you can opt for a metal roof with tile accents.

Change the Pitch

If you want an even bigger change when you’re redoing your roof, you can opt to change the pitch of your roof to change its style. Although this change typically requires reframing the roof, it can be totally worth the work to achieve the perfect country look. While a steep pitch will mimic a farmhouse-style look, a less-aggressive pitch will give your home a low-country look that’s straight out of Appalachia.

Add Trim

To provide a smooth transition between your roof and the rest of your home, proper trim is crucial. By carefully choosing the design and color of your trim, you can provide the polished look you’re looking for that is sure to pass the test of time. If you install the trim correctly, it will also be useful to help keep pests from getting into the attic of your home.

Change Through the Years

The great thing about a metal roof is that it provides a timeless style. Therefore, as you change other elements of your home around it, you can keep your metal roof largely the same. This means that an investment in a metal roof is an investment in the future of your home that you can enjoy for many years to come.