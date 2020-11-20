Top SUVs to Consider When Buying a New Car

The SUV continues to be one of the more popular vehicle categories, with most major manufacturers still putting a lot of emphasis on these vehicles. Those these cars are getting more environmentally-friendly, they’re still a great option for those who want something a bit bigger than a sedan. If you’re looking for a new SUV, you’ll definitely want to look at the four below.

2021 Mazda CX-9

If you’re a fan of Mazda, you’ll absolutely love this premium SUV. You’ll generally find it in the same places that you find a Mazda cx30 for sale and you’ll get the same level of excellent engineering out of the SUV that you’ll get out of its sedan counterpart. With a great interior package and plenty of storage space, this is a great family vehicle for getting from Point A to Point B.

2021 Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most popular SUVs in the United States, and for good reason. between its reasonable price point, its stellar gas mileage, and the interior trim, it’s the kind of reliable SUV on which families have come to depend. The 2021 model offers a number of different trim options to go along with its interior upgrade, making it a great pick for many drivers.

2021 Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue has become the go-to choice for those looking for a budget-friendly alternative to the big-name SUVs, with each year’s model bringing the vehicle closer in line with its better-known competition. This year’s Rogue features an updated look and improved interior options, but the real surprises are all under the hood. This vehicle is a huge improvement over even the well-received 2020 model, one that’s bringing Nissan’s flagship SUV out of mediocrity and into a more competitive space.

2021 Honda Pilot

This third-row SUV is a huge get for those who need a little extra space, with not only a huge interior but also plenty of storage areas. The Pilot is really a competitor with minivans as much as it is with SUVs, with more focus on things like infotainment units that the power under the hood. Still, this is an ideal choice for those who are looking for comfort or for an appropriate vehicle to take on long family road trips.

These are just four of the great SUVs that are on the market today. Each has its own selling points, of course, but any of them would be a wise purchase. Make sure that you look at them all to figure out which one best suits your life.