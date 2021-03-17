What You Can Do to Help With Whiplash After You’ve Been in a Car Accident

Being in a car accident is something that none of us really wants to deal with. However, when an accident does occur, it’s best to be prepared to handle the situation. If you’ve recently been in a car accident and experienced whiplash, here are the next steps that you’ll want to take to ensure the best health outcome possible.

See a Doctor Immediately

After a car accident, it’s very likely that your adrenaline will hide some of the initial symptoms of whiplash. This is what makes this condition regularly diagnosed after the fact. If you notice later that day or within the next week any symptoms associated with whiplash, it’s important to go see a medical professional right away. Some of the most common symptoms of whiplash include neck stiffness, shoulder pain, dizziness, and ringing in the ears.

Seek Specialized Professional Help

Every case of whiplash comes along with its own symptoms and ideal forms of treatment. If your doctor has diagnosed you with having whiplash, it’s important that you see a specialist to remedy your condition as soon as possible. A car accident chiropractor can be a great specialist to see as they deal with taking care of the musculoskeletal system. You can get recommendations from your primary care physician for a specialist.

Follow Your Doctor’s Orders

Once you speak to your medical professional and specialist, they should have a list of orders that you’ll need to follow in order to remedy your injury. Some of these can include cold and heat treatment, muscle relaxants, and other medications. It’s important that you follow the doctor’s orders to a tee because your ability to claim whiplash as an injury for the insurance company will highly rely on whether or not you’re actually following the treatment protocol.

Document Everything

Since your injury was caused by a car accident, there’s going to be an insurance company involved. It’s important that you take the time to document everything in regards to your medical treatment and condition so that you have this information to prove a legitimate injury to the insurance company. It’s not uncommon for insurance companies to deny claims regarding whiplash due to the late onset of this condition. For this reason, it’s very important that you have documented evidence to back up your case.

Dealing with whiplash after a vehicle accident can be a trying experience. It’s important that you follow the steps that we went over above to ensure your best chance of getting better. Remember that whiplash is a treatable condition as long as you follow the correct medical treatments.