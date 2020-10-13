How to Achieve the Perfect Temperature in Your Home During Fall

Achieving superb comfort in your home is part skill, part technology, and part luck. In the fall, these parts take on a different composition as the ever-changing temperatures make it more difficult to achieve and maintain the perfect temperature. Even with these increased challenges, though, it’s still possible to take control of your home comfort, once and for all.

Open Windows

If you live in an area where the fall weather is, by itself, perfect, then an easy way to achieve a perfect temperature in your home is simply to open some windows. By turning off your HVAC system and letting the fresh air in, you can enjoy all that fall has to offer without ever leaving your home. If it’s a little warmer than you’d like, you can use fans to help circulate extra air and help your home feel cooler.

Upgrade Your Air Conditioner

Although the cold winter looms large in the fall, that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of AC installation services while the weather is cooling down. Given that the fall weather can be unpredictable, it makes sense to have a new system installed if your old system is on its way out. This will ensure that you’re able to keep your home comfortable, even on those random 90-degree days in late September.

Utilize a Space Heater

Since people’s bodies adjust differently to changing temperatures, you’ll likely have some people in your home who think the temperature is perfect and others who think it’s way too cold. To keep everyone happy, you can utilize space heaters around your home until it becomes cold enough to justify running your furnace. Although space heaters are less efficient, it’s a good stopgap measure until winter arrives.

Try Different Thermostat Settings

Changing fall temperatures require a willingness to do things differently. One thing you can consider doing differently is changing the settings on your thermostat to provide enhanced comfort for your home. Rather than trying settings that you’ve used in years past, you can try new settings for temperature, on and off times, and other settings to see if you can achieve a greater level of comfort.

Fall is one of the best seasons to be outside. Even if late fall requires adding an extra layer, it’s still so good to be outside enjoying the beauty and community that fall brings. So, while it’s good to work hard at keeping your home comfortable, it’s also good if you can take some time to enjoy the comfort and community that exists outside of your home’s walls.