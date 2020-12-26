If you are ready to give your home a makeover, there are several things you can do that won’t take a whole lot of time. Here are some quick home updates that can give your house a whole new look in no time.

Paint

You’d be surprised at what a huge impact a coat or two of paint can make. Paint is inexpensive, and you don’t have to be a professional painter in order to do a decent job sprucing up your home with it. You can go with something more subtle like white or pale yellow, or you can make a room feel more cozy by painting it a dark green or deep blue.

Replacement Doors

Worn or old doors can negatively influence the look of a home. Replacement doors are quick to install, and you can make yourself. As long as you don’t need to change the frame, you easily change out a door yourself in less than an hour.

Window Coverings

One of the first things visitors see when visiting your home are your window coverings. If you are looking for a home update that can really change the look of your home, this is a great option. It’s a good idea to invest in window coverings that are of high quality. They will last you for years to come, and they won’t fade even with prolonged sun exposure.

Foliage

The foliage around your home can make it stand out from other homes on the block, and you should be able to find plants that will thrive in the climate that you live in. If you aren’t much of a gardener, choose hardy vegetation that doesn’t require much maintenance. If you do have a bit of a green thumb, you might want to branch out a bit by creating a more intricate garden.

Lighting

It may be time to give your lightning an update. Fixtures that are outdated can make your home look old and dim. Many homeowners can replace light fixtures on their own without the help of an electrician. If you don’t have a lot of money to spend, focus on changing out the lighting in areas that your visitors will see most frequently. These areas include the kitchen, living room, and guest bathroom.

Are you ready to do some quick home dates? If so, choose one of the projects mentioned above. They can give your home a whole new look, and they all can be completed in just a few days or less.