If you’ve finally decided to try CBD oil, the first thing you need to do is some research. Since all CBD oils are not the same, it’s important to separate fact from fiction and choose an oil that not only works but is the highest quality possible. Keep reading to learn tips for telling if the CBD oil you’re buying is high quality.

Research the Source

When buying CBD oil, it’s important to know where it’s coming from. There are many companies who sell CBD oil, but not all of them are as trustworthy as they proclaim. Before buying, research the brand name of the CBD oil.

Take a look at the reviews left behind by others and its rating on Google and other rating sites. Products with low ratings should be avoided. As for the reviews, if there are too many negative ones, you should also steer clear of the brand.

Verify the Potency

Aside from the efficacy of the manufacturer and the ingredient quality, you also need to consider the potency. Although CBD has proven to be beneficial, some oils are more potent than others. Some people may only need 100mg while others may require as much as 1000mg CBD oil. 1000mg is what is often prescribed to treat things such as anxiety, stress, and inflammation.

Check the Label

It goes without saying that you should never use a CBD product that doesn’t have a label. At minimum, the label should have the brand name, the product identity, the ingredient list, the quantity, the CBD concentration, expiration dates, batch codes, warning statements, and a way to contact the manufacturer or distributor. While that may seem excessive, all this information is important to help consumers use the product safely.

One label you’ll want to look for, either on the product itself or on the company’s website, is a certificate of analysis (COA). This is third-party testing done by an independent lab that verified the product, and it can tell you a lot. It will tell you what substances might be in your CBD as well as the quality of the CBD. Having that COA also shows that the company you’re buying from cares about its product and customers.

Verify Lab Studies

Reputable CBD manufacturers will have no problem sharing their lab studies with the public. These studies are what ultimately verifies the authenticity of the product. In other words, it shows that there is little to no THC and that your CBD oil isn’t filled with a bunch of harmful ingredients.

Finding quality CBD oil doesn’t need to be stressful. Research several manufacturers and weigh the pros and cons of each to make sure your experience with CBD oil is everything you hoped it would be.